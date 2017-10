Slovenian President Borut Pahor has won his second five-year mandate by a wide margin as he secured about 56.2 percent of the vote, beating his closest opponent by more than 23 percent, TV Slovenia reported, citing exit poll results. Pahor’s closest rival, the mayor of the city of Kamnik, Marjan Sarec, gained 22.5 percent in the presidential elections, in which a total of nine candidates took part.