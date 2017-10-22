THAAD battery in S. Korea fully integrated into US air defenses – statement

A THAAD unit deployed to South Korea in April this year amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula – the Delta Battery of the 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment – has been officially realigned with the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Stars and Stripes reported. “The 35th ADA Brigade now employs the full complement of the U.S. Army’s ADA capabilities in the Republic of Korea, consisting of Avenger, Patriot and THAAD,” an Army statement said. US Forces in Korea (USFK) and South Korea’s military said they will form a joint security force to guard the Seongju base, the Korea Herald reported.