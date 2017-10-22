Catalonia not planning to hold election ordered by Madrid – spokesman

There are no plans to hold a vote in Catalonia despite the Spanish central government earlier dissolving the region’s government and ordering a snap election, Catalan government spokesman Jordi Turull told broadcaster RAC1. He promised that Catalonia will employ countermeasures to the move by Madrid which, he said, positioned the central government “beyond the law.” The Catalan authorities are currently focused on “protection of the Catalan institutions and fulfilment of the October 1 [independence referendum] mandate,” Turull said. The spokesman did not elaborate on whether the region is going to declare its independence from Spain, nor when.