WHO sacks goodwill ambassador Mugabe after outcry

The World Health Organization has reversed its highly-criticized Wednesday decision to appoint Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s long-time leader, as its goodwill ambassador. Several WHO officials said the appointment was a “miscalculation” on the part of the organization’s head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who became the first African to hold the office upon being elected in May. Mugabe has been in power in Zimbabwe since 1980, first as prime minister and later as president. He is a pariah in the West for usurping power, destroying the country’s economy and violating human rights.