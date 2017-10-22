40 killed in US raid on Afghan ISIS camp

At least 40 militants have been killed in a US air raid targeting a training camp of the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) in the Achin district of Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province. Among the casualties were several potential suicide bombers and two IS instructors named as Qari Quran and Qari Fida, Khaama Press reported citing local police commanders. An arms cache belonging to the group was also destroyed.

Islamic State had earlier claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Shiite mosque in Kabul on Friday in which 56 people lost their lives.