Possible small plane crash causes brush fire in California

A small plane has reportedly crashed near El Capitan Reservoir in central San Diego County, California, sparking a brush fire that grew to about 20 acres by nightfall. Local officials were unable to confirm an aircraft was down, but a Federal Aviation Administration official, cited by the San Diego Tribune, said the agency had received a report about a missing small plane with two people on board. Firefighters used helicopters and planes to tackle the blaze, and one firefighter reported spotting debris on the ground.