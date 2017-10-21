4 producers bid for India’s $8-bn attack submarine contract

Four submarine producers from Germany, Russia, France and Sweden have entered bids to design a new diesel-electric submarine for India’s Navy. India sent a request for proposals to six firms in July, but potential contenders from Spain and Japan didn’t respond before the October 16 deadline, the Press Trust of India reported citing sources.

The future submarine dubbed Project 75 (I) is meant to follow up on the Kalvari-class ships, the Indian variant of the French-Spanish Scorpene design. India plans to have six Project 75 (I) submarines in addition to six Kalvari-class submarines that are currently awaiting commission or being built by the Mazagon Dock Limited, India’s main shipyard. Russia’s Rubin Design Bureau is offering its Amur-class submarine for the Indian tender.