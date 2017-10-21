Explosion rocks the gates of Kabul military academy – media

An explosion was heard by the gates of Marshal Fahim Military Academy, near a police checkpoint in Kabul’s Qambar square at around 3.30 pm on Saturday, local media say.

A mini bus carrying cadets was targeted in the suicide bombing, sources told Tolo news. No casualties have so far been reported.

The explosion comes several hours after three rockets were fired at foreign facilities early on Saturday morning. Kabul is still reeling from a horrific attack on Friday evening, in which 56 people were killed in a suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque in the capital.