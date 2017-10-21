Israel targets Syrian artillery positions after errant rockets land in Golan Heights
The IDF attacked Syrian troops in response to five apparently errant rockets landed in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday. The Israeli troops targeted three Syrian Arab Army (SAA) artillery units, the SAA being held responsible by Israel for all incidents of cross-border fire. Such cross-border incidents occur regularly amid ongoing hostilities in Syria. No reports of casualties or damage in the Israel-controlled territory from the rockets were immediately reported, Haaretz said.