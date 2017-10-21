Trump admin must find sponsor for abortion-seeking illegal immigrant teen – US appeals court

The Trump administration has until the end of October, less than two weeks away, to find a private sponsor for a 17-year-old illegal immigrant seeking an abortion, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled Friday. The teenage girl is 15 weeks’ pregnant and in US custody in Texas, where most abortions are outlawed after the 20th week of pregnancy. If government lawyers do not fulfill the appeals court’s order, then the girl may return to the US district court which previously found that she had a constitutional right to an abortion, even while in US custody.