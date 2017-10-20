Turkish court orders release of hunger-strike teacher - report

A Turkish court ordered has the release of a teacher who has been on hunger strike since March, his lawyer said on Friday. Semih Ozakca was refusing food in protest over his dismissal during a crackdown after last year’s failed coup. He is due to be released on Friday, his lawyer said. The lawyer also represents jailed academic Nuriye Gulmen, who is also on hunger strike in protest over her sacking. He said that she will remain in prison, according to AFP.