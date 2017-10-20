US will not disrupt European business deals with Iran - Tillerson

The US does not intend to disrupt European business deals with Iran, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday. President Donald Trump earlier refused to re-certify the Iran nuclear deal and left its fate to Congress. “The President’s been pretty clear that it’s not his intent to interfere with business deals that the Europeans may have under way with Iran,” he said, addressing European concerns. EU trade with Iran last year amounted to around $16 billion. Large European banks are reluctant to invest, fearing giant fines or being locked out of the US market, AFP said.