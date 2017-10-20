NATO-Russia Council meeting to be held in Brussels next week

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s office said Friday that the NATO-Russia Council meeting will be held at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on October 26. Ambassadors will discuss at a rare meeting developments in Afghanistan, the situation in Ukraine and reducing the risks of clashes and accidents during military exercises or border surveillance, AP reported. NATO has recently stationed 4,000 troops in the Baltic countries and Poland, and Moscow says the alliance is closing in on its borders.