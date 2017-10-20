Spanish govt, opposition agree on January elections in Catalonia - Socialist party

The Spanish government has agreed with the opposition Socialists (PSOE) to hold January regional elections in Catalonia, Reuters reports. The move is part of an extraordinary package of measures to temporarily impose direct rule on the region, Socialist politician Carmen Calvo told national television on Friday. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is expected to hold a special cabinet meeting on Saturday to put in motion the process of suspending Catalonia’s autonomy. Regional leader Carles Puigdemont earlier refused to abandon his secession campaign.