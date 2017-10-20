S. Korea poll recommends govt complete 2 stalled nuclear reactors

South Korean’s citizens recommended on Friday that the government continue building two stalled nuclear reactors that the new president had wanted to shutter, AP reports. A state commission that surveyed a sample of 471 citizens said 59.5 percent of them supported resumption while 40.5 percent voted for discontinuation. The conclusion came after months of deliberation on the issue, as many want the country to rely less on nuclear energy, even after South Korea resumes constructing the unfinished Shin Kori-5 and Shin Kori-6 reactors. President Moon Jae-in made campaign promises to shut down the two reactors in the country’s south-east, but he had vowed to accept the results of the commission’s public survey.