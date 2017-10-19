US media ignoring real Russia uranium story – Trump

The mainstream media are not covering the story about Russian acquisition of US uranium because it “affects the people they want to protect,” US President Donald Trump said on Thursday. “I think that’s your real Russia story, not a story where they talk about collusion, and there was none. That was a hoax,” Trump said, referring to allegations by Democrats that his campaign worked with Russia during the 2016 presidential election. On Wednesday, The Hill reported that FBI had uncovered massive corruption behind the 2010 deal approved by the Obama administration to hand Russia a 20 percent stake in US uranium mining, including bribes to the Clinton Foundation.