Facebook, Twitter lawyers to testify before Senate on 'Russian ads'

Top lawyers for Facebook and Twitter will appear at the November 1 hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, the two social media giants confirmed Thursday. Facebook will be represented by general counsel Colin Stretch, while Twitter will send acting general counsel Sean Edgett. Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, will be represented by an executive whose identity has not been disclosed yet. The social media giants are facing government pressure over claims that "Russian" advertising somehow affected the 2016 US presidential election.