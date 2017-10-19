Moscow calls Dutch MH17 crash probe accusations ‘unjust’

The Netherlands’ accusations of insufficient help for the investigation into the Malaysian Boeing crash in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014 are unjust, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday. She was commenting on the statements made by Dutch Prosecutor General Fred Westerbeke in an interview with Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper. “What we initially saw regarding the investigation into the MH17 crash has been confirmed again, only now it is being stated officially,” TASS quoted Zakharova as saying. Westerbeke “doubts Russia’s wish to really cooperate,” Zakharova said, adding that the contribution to the investigation conducted by Ukraine and the US is considered otherwise. “Such statements are highly unjust, considering the great amount of information Russia has been providing for the investigation since its first day.”