Lavrov derides Swedish allegations of Moscow ‘meddling’ in elections

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday derided claims that Moscow is allegedly interfering in Sweden’s elections. “Someone is hurling accusations at us that we will again intervene in your elections, as I understand,” Lavrov said, talking to his Swedish counterpart at a press conference after a ministerial meeting of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council in Arkhangelsk, northern Russia. “I’m sure that those who keep track of the real situation understand how funny all this is,” TASS quoted the diplomat as saying. He added Russia has good cooperation with Sweden “and contacts between legislators on military issues are also restarting.”