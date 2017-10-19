France urges IAEA to ensure strict compliance of Iran nuclear deal
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called on the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) atomic watchdog body to ensure strict compliance to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Reuters reports. Macron urged the IAEA “to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the agreement in all its dimensions,” the president’s office said. The statement was published after Macron met IAEA director general Yukiya Amano.