Hamas says US comments on Palestinian unity govt ‘blatant interference’

Islamist movement Hamas accused the US of interference in Palestinian affairs Thursday, after President Donald Trump’s envoy demanded it disarm and recognize Israel in any unity government. “This is blatant interference in Palestinian affairs because it is the right of our people to choose its government according to their supreme strategic interests,” AFP quoted senior Hamas official Bassem Naim as saying. He accused Jason Greenblatt of bowing to pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government. “This statement comes under pressure from the extreme right-wing Netanyahu government,” Naim said.