Erdogan says Turkey may shut Iraqi border any moment - report

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey may shut its border with northern Iraq “at any moment” after closing its air space to the region, Hurriyet newspaper said on Thursday. “We have completely closed our air space to the regional government in northern Iraq,” Erdogan was cited as telling reporters on his plane returning from a trip to Poland, Reuters reported. Talks are continuing on what will be done regarding the land border, he said. “We have not shut the border gates yet, but this could happen too at any moment,” according to the president. Ankara first made the threat after Kurds in Iraq voted for independence.