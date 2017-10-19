Hamas ‘must disarm’ to join Palestinian unity govt - US envoy

US President Donald Trump’s special Mideast envoy has said if Hamas wants to join any Palestinian government it must renounce violence and commit to peaceful negotiations with Israel. Jason Greenblatt’s statement Thursday was the first American comment on the reconciliation efforts between the rival Palestinian Fatah and Hamas factions, AP reports. The warning also echoed Israeli demands. Hamas must meet the international demands to recognize Israel and accept previous agreements with it, Greenblatt said, adding that the faction has always refused similar demands in the past.