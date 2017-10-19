New round of Syrian reconciliation talks to kick off in Astana on 30 October

The new round of intra-Syrian peace talks will take place in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, on October 30-31, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday. The date was agreed upon by Russia, Turkey and Iran, the guarantors of the ceasefire deal for Syria. It will be the seventh time the parties have convened for peace talks in Astana, the latest meeting dating back to 14 September, when the parties agreed on the implementation of the final de-escalation zone in the Idlib governorate.