Norway’s Saga Energy signs $3bn solar panels deal with Iran - report

Norwegian solar panel maker Saga Energy has signed a deal worth €2.5 billion ($2.9 billion) with Iranian state-owned company Amin Energy Developers to build solar power plants, AP reported. The agreement was signed Tuesday at the Tehran residence of Norway’s ambassador, Lars Nordrum, according to Gaute Steinkopf, a consultant. The deal comes a week after US President Donald Trump refused to recertify a global nuclear deal with Tehran. Iran wants to increase production of renewable energy, Steinkopf said Wednesday, adding that it took seven months to get the deal negotiated. It will take up to five years to build the 2 gigawatt-plant, Norwegian news agency NTB said.