Tehran to ‘shred’ nuclear deal if US pulls out - Khamenei

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Wednesday that Tehran would stick to its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers as long as the other signatories respected it, state TV said. “I don’t want to waste my time on answering the rants and whoppers of the brute [US] president,” Khamenei said in a speech to students in Tehran. President Donald Trump’s “stupidity should not distract us from America’s deceitfulness… If the US tears up the deal, we will shred it,” Reuters quoted Khamenei as saying. “Everyone should know that once again America will receive a slap in its mouth and will be defeated by Iranians.”