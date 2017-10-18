Maryland shooter kills 3 & remains at large as 5 schools placed on lockdown
HomeNewsline

Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syria, Iran in phone call

Get short URL

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Kremlin press service said on Wednesday. They discussed Syria, the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and the results of the referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan, TASS reports. The two leaders also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in light of agreements achieved at their meeting in Sochi on August 23. The conversation was initiated by Israel.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.