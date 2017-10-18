Germany approves 3-month extension of military deployments to Afghanistan and elsewhere

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has approved extending Germany’s military deployments in Afghanistan, Mali and several other nations for three months, according to AP. Extending the deployments needs parliamentary approval. Berlin normally extends such missions for a year but after winning September’s election Merkel is now seeking to form a new government. The cabinet also approved continuing reconnaissance flights in support of the fight against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) in Syria and Iraq and other missions, dpa reported Wednesday.