Spanish Foreign Ministry summons Venezuelan envoy over president’s comments on Catalonia
The Spanish Foreign Ministry summoned the Venezuelan ambassador in Madrid on Wednesday to explain comments made by President Nicolas Maduro regarding the situation in Catalonia. Maduro said on Tuesday that Spain was holding political prisoners, Reuter reports. The president’s statement came after the arrest of two Catalan civic leaders, who are accused of sedition relating to protests that trapped national police inside a Barcelona building and destroyed their vehicles last month.