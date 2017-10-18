EU says Israel must stop plans for new West Bank settler homes

Israel must halt new building plans for settler homes in the West Bank, the EU’s foreign service said on Wednesday. The EU has requested clarifications from Israeli authorities and conveyed the expectation that “they reconsider these decisions, which are detrimental to ongoing efforts towards meaningful peace talks” with the Palestinians, Reuters reported, citing the statement. “All settlement activity is illegal under international law, and it undermines the viability of the two-state solution and the prospect for a lasting peace,” the EU said.