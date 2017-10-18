Turkey won’t submit to ‘impositions’ from US in diplomatic crisis - FM Cavusoglu

Turkey will not submit to “impositions” from the US over an on-going visa dispute and will reject any conditions it cannot meet, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday. A US delegation is visiting Turkey in an attempt to mend ties between the NATO allies after both countries stopped issuing visas to each other’s citizens this month. “We will cooperate if their demands meet the rules of our constitution but we will not succumb to impositions,” Cavusoglu said. The US delegation reportedly laid out four conditions to solve the visa crisis, including that Turkey must provide information about its investigations into two detained Turkish nationals employed as US consular staff, Reuters said.