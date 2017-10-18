Bosnian-Serb lawmakers pass resolution against NATO membership

Bosnian-Serb lawmakers passed a non-binding resolution opposing the country’s potential membership in NATO on Wednesday, AP reported. The resolution was approved by the 83-member parliament in the Bosnian-Serb-run part of the country. The legislation insists on Bosnia’s military neutrality and states that all future decisions on the issue will be coordinated with Serbia. Opposition lawmakers did not attend the vote. Bosniaks and Croats, who account for over 65 percent of Bosnia’s population, generally support NATO membership.