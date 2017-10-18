Qatar Emir calls for talks with neighbors, wants trade embargo lifted

Qatar’s Emir has urged neighboring states to lift an “unfair” four-month-old trade embargo, indicating that he is ready to open talks to end the diplomatic crisis during a visit to Indonesia. Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani made the comments after a meeting with Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at a presidential palace in Bogor on Wednesday, AP reported. “We are all brothers and we have suffered losses due to this crisis,” the Emir said. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar on June 5 due to its alleged support for extremist groups. Indonesia has called all sides in the dispute to exercise restraint.