Ammonia leak kills 3 at Canada hockey arena, triggers evacuation & lockdown
Three people have been confirmed dead after an ammonia leak at a hockey arena in Fernie, British Columbia, Canada, city officials said in a statement. Locals in nearby areas have been ordered to evacuate and contact Emergency Social Services. Several streets around the arena were shut down as firefighters and emergency responders worked at the scene. Ammonia is a colorless gas used as an industrial refrigerant, which can cause quick suffocation leading to health damage and death.