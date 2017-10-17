Greece finishing clean-up of Athens coast - officials

Greek authorities have finished cleaning up a section of Athens coastline, which was polluted by a large oil-slick more than a month ago. The full clean-up operation should be completed within days, AP reports. Merchant Marine Minister Panagiotis Kouroumplis declared on Tuesday that the Paleo Faliro area was now oil-free, but the local mayor said he would await the results of water-quality tests before removing signs that ban swimming in the area. The ban covers a 20km coastal stretch from Greece’s main port of Piraeus to Glyfada, further south. The pollution was caused when the ‘Agia Zoni II’, a small tanker, sank on September 9 while anchored in calm seas off Salamina island, near Piraeus.