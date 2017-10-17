Hamas warns unity deal at risk ‘if Abbas does not end sanctions’
Hamas warned on Tuesday that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ delay in easing sanctions on Gaza was putting at risk a unity deal signed last week, AFP said. “The continuation of the punitive measures against our people in Gaza a month after the dissolution of the administrative council spoils the general atmosphere for reconciliation,” a party spokesman told Hamas media. Hamas is due to hand over Gaza’s border crossings by November 1 ahead of a full transfer of power by December 1. The Palestinian Authority’s top border official visited Gaza on Monday.