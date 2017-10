Some 582,000 Rohingya refugees have now fled Myanmar for Bangladesh since late August, the UN said on Tuesday. It warned that between 10,000 and 15,000 new refugees have arrived at the border in the past 48 hours alone, AFP reports. The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has urged the Bangladesh authorities “to urgently admit these refugees fleeing violence and increasingly difficult conditions back home,” the agency’s spokesman Andrej Mahecic said.