S. Korean military eyes new plan to counter ‘Pyongyang threats’

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) chairman said Monday that the military is considering a new operational plan to counter “advanced” threats from North Korea, Yonhap reported. General Jeong Kyeong-doo told parliamentarians that it is separate from the existing operational plans formulated by Seoul and Washington to cope with the North’s potential aggression and major provocations. Commenting on the claim that North Korean hackers are believed to have stolen allies’ key military operational plans last year, Jeong said they still remain “valid.”