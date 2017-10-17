‘Hundreds of Russians’ who fought alongside extremists killed in hot spots - ministry
Hundreds of Russians who fought abroad on the side of illegal armed groups were killed in combat operations, the head of the Russian Interior Ministry’s main department for countering extremism was quoted by media as saying on Tuesday. Criminal cases were initiated over most of these facts, Timur Valiulin said. The ministry is concerned about the potential return of militants to Russia, he said, adding that “this situation is kept under control jointly with the Federal Security Service.”