Ex-French President Hollande slams Trump’s ‘double fault’ over Iran nuclear deal

Former French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday slammed Donald Trump’s stance on the Iran nuclear deal. “Trump’s decision not to certify the accord and to demand that Congress strengthen sanctions is, to my eyes, a double fault,” Hollande told a conference in Seoul. Hollande said the president’s actions showed a “deep misunderstanding of the negotiation’s purpose,” which was to “stop Iran from obtaining weapons, and not to make it change its politics.” He also accused Trump of “damaging the credibility of any future negotiations with North Korea” with Washington’s about-turns, AFP reported.