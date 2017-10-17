Russia will evacuate consulate general in Iraqi Kurdistan capital ‘if situation requires’
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has plans to evacuate the consulate general in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, Sputnik reports. The decision will be made taking into account the situation on the ground, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday. “Each of our embassies and foreign institutions, consulates has relevant plans… in case of emergency circumstances, armed conflicts, man-caused disasters,” the diplomat said.