EU foreign ministers approve new sanctions on N. Korea

The European Union imposed new sanctions on North Korea Monday as part of international efforts to punish Pyongyang for its nuclear and ballistic weapons programs. Foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg signed a new package of measures, including a ban on investments in North Korea and on exports of oil to Pyongyang, AFP reported. Restrictions on North Korean workers in the EU were also tightened. The steps were taken in view of the “persistent threat to international peace and stability” posed by North Korea’s government, the EU said.