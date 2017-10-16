Lebanon ‘can no longer cope’ with Syrian refugees - President Aoun

Lebanon’s president said on Monday his country “can no longer cope” with the presence of Syrian refugees. Michel Aoun also said the return of refugees to safe areas in Syria will put an end to their suffering and spare Lebanon from the negative repercussions, AP reported. Aoun spoke as he met diplomats from UN Security Council countries, the EU, and the Arab League. At least one million registered Syrian refugees live in Lebanon, almost 25 percent of its population. Many more are believed to live unregistered, straining the country’s already strained infrastructure.