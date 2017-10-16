EU reaffirms support for Iran nuclear deal, Mogherini to discuss issue in US

The EU reaffirmed its support for the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers on Monday, despite sharp criticism of the accord by President Donald Trump. EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg said a failure to uphold the agreement backed by the UN Security Council could have serious consequences for regional peace, and also undermine efforts to check North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, Reuters reports. After a closed-door meeting chaired by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on how best to proceed on the Iran issue, ministers issued a joint statement saying that the 2015 deal was key to preventing the global spread of nuclear weapons. Mogherini will travel to Washington early next month to seek support for the accord.