4 Egyptian policemen, 2 two civilians killed in Sinai attack - reports

Four Egyptian policemen and two civilians were killed and 22 others were injured in an attack by militants on a security post in North Sinai province on Monday, Reuters reports, citing security sources. Witnesses said five SUVs, each carrying four armed militants, fired at security forces nearby MarGerges Church and a branch of National Bank of Egypt in Arish, the capital of North Sinai. The militants stole some money from the bank, one security source said. Egypt is fighting an insurgency against militants affiliated with Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula.