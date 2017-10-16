Iraqi forces capture North Oil Co. from Kurdish forces; oil production continues

Iraqi forces captured the headquarters of the North Oil Company and a nearby refinery from their Kurdish counterparts on Monday, an Iraqi oil official has said. The seizure northwest of Kirkuk was carried out without fighting, Reuters reports. The advancing forces moved into the premises of Iraqi state-owned North Oil after taking the nearby K1 airbase, according to the Kirkuk-based official. They were also deploying in the nearby Baba Gurgur field and the North Oil refinery. Oil and natural gas production from the Kirkuk region is proceeding as normal, as the Iraqi military operation to seize the region from Kurdish forces continues, another Iraqi Oil Ministry official said.