Airstrikes by the US-led coalition continued on Monday on areas held by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) in Raqqa, the coalition spokesman said. The airstrikes will intensify as the Syrian Democratic Forces advance into the jihadists’ remaining areas of the city, Reuters quoted Colonel Ryan Dillon as saying. About 3,500 civilians departed the IS-held parts of the Syrian city in the past week, according to the spokesman.