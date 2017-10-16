Iran nuclear deal is ‘robust & coherent’ – French FM

France has urged the US Congress not to rip up the Iran nuclear deal, after President Donald Trump said he is deferring the matter to the legislature, so that it could amend the agreement and “strengthen its enforcement.”“We strongly hope that Congress, which is now responsible for a possible rupture, does not jeopardize the deal,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told AFP on Saturday. “If we denounce an agreement that has been respected, it will set a very dangerous precedent,” Le Drian said, referring particularly to negotiations with North Korea. This echoed the sentiments expressed by other signatories of the landmark 2015 deal, namely the UK, France, Germany, China and Russia. “For us, the Vienna accord is a good accord, it limits nuclear proliferation and prevents Iran from acquiring atomic weapons. It is robust and coherent,” Le Drian noted.