Russia’s Open Innovations Forum 2017 to focus on digital economy

The fifth annual Open Innovations Forum kicks off on Monday in Russia’s Skolkovo Technology Park.

The three-day event will be attended by over 15,000 guests from more than 90 countries.Among the forum’s guests are: Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, UK National Technology Adviser Liam Maxwell, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, General Director of Govtech Singapore Jacqueline Poh, and Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Future Foundation Noah Raford.

The program will include discussions on new technologies, the popularization of world technology brands, and the creation of new tools for international cooperation in the field of innovation.