Death toll from Mogadishu bomb attacks tops 300 - Somali official

More than 300 people died after twin bomb explosions in Mogadishu, Reuters reported on Monday, citing an official. The death toll in Somalia’s deadliest attack in a decade has steadily risen since Saturday. The blasts - which no organization has claimed responsibility for as of Monday morning - struck at two busy junctions in the heart of the city. “Some people are still missing,” said Abdikadir Abdirahman, the director of the city’s ambulance service.

